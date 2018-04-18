Van Barneveld and Van Gerwen preferred not playing each other in Double Dutch clash in Rotterdam

Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen preferred to avoid each other Thursday night. In Ahoy Rotterdam the two Dutch darts giants face each other during the second day of the Premier League Darts in the port city.

It looks like a top match on paper. The two best darters of the Netherlands against each other and then also for their own audience. Van Barneveld does not like it, as he told the AD.

“This is not fun for me, for Michael, and I do not think for people in the audience and at home. They want to stand behind the Dutch during the game and that is not possible now. This is as if the Dutch national team is playing against the Dutch national team. ”

“You prefer the room one hundred percent behind, now the audience will be divided,” said the five-time world champion. Van Gerwen also preferred to have seen another opponent.

“Peter Wright or Rob Cross would have been my dream opponent. If it had been up to me, I would not have played against Raymond. I would have preferred to see two nice matches for the people. ”

Premier League Darts 2018

Eleventh round of play – April 18th

Rotterdam Ahoy

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Raymond van Barneveld v Simon Whitlock

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross v Gary Anderson

Twelfth game round – April 19

Rotterdam Ahoy

Simon Whitlock v Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney v Gary Anderson

Rob Cross v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney v Simon Whitlock