PDC Returns To Las Vegas!

THE PDC World Series of Darts will return to Las Vegas in 2018, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino to host the North American Championship and PDC U.S. Darts Masters.

Following the huge success of the PDC’s inaugural World Series of Darts events in 2017, the sport’s top stars will return to the entertainment capital of the world next July.

Following two days of qualifiers on July 3 & 4, the North American Championship will see eight players face off for the domestic title on Thursday July 5.

Those eight players will then also compete in the PDC US Darts Masters alongside eight top PDC stars in the main World Series of Darts event on Friday July 6 and Saturday July 7.

Fans wishing to travel from the UK can take advantage of exclusive travel packages, which include five nights’ hotel accommodation at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, flights from London or Manchester and tickets for all three sessions of the stage events.

Official Travel Package Information

Leaving UK on July 3, arriving back in the UK on July 9 (leaving Las Vegas on July 8)

Five nights’ hotel accommodation at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, based on two people sharing a Double room on a Room-Only basis.

Tickets to the North American Championship & PDC U.S. Darts Masters

Access to exclusive PDC Party on July 4

Inclusive of all taxes

Based on direct flights from London or Manchester

Prices from £1,295 per person.

Single Supplement £300 per person

Extra nights available from £95 per person per night

Twin centres available

To book or for further information, please contact the PDC’s official travel partners Winged Boots, online here, via 0203 814 0378 or email vegaspdc@wingedboots.co.uk.

Terms & Conditions

All prices are subject to availability. 2.5% credit card charges apply, no charge for debit cards.

Addition costs may apply if you book more than two people.

Flight times are subject to change depending on airline.

Deposit of £250 per person is required at time of booking, with balance due on April 15 2018.

Resort Fee is €35 per room per day and paid locally.

TICKETS

Ticket-only options for the US Darts Masters and North American Darts Championship are available to purchase from the Mandalay Bay ticket office on the following link: CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

Prices are as follows:

Thursday July 5

North American Darts Championship

$53.75 table seat

$44.40 bleacher seat

Friday July 6

U.S. Darts Masters Day One

$69.30 table seat

$57.35 bleacher seat

Saturday July 7

U.S. Darts Masters Day Two

$80.70 table seat

$69.30 bleacher seat

Season Ticket

$199.50 table seat

$164.76 bleacher seat

All prices include tax and venue/booking fees. A $4.90 handling fee applies per order. Standard PDC Terms and Conditions displayed.