Netherlands beat Scotland to seal fourth World Cup of Darts title

Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld teamed up to give the Netherlands a comprehensive victory over Scotland in the final of the World Cup of Darts.

After a thrilling Finals Day at the Eissporthalle, featuring memorable matches, huge finishes and high drama, it was the defending champions and top seeds that were left standing.

Van Gerwen was unstoppable; first beating Peter Wright and then sealing the title with victory over Gary Anderson as the Netherlands won 3-1 in Sunday night’s final to claim a record-equalling fourth title.

The Dutch pair had seen off hosts Germany in Sunday afternoon’s quarter-finals, before beating Belgium in the last four to set up their date with Scotland, who had seen off Japan and Australia to reach only their second final.

Scotland, seeded first, had high hopes of ending the dominance of England and the Netherlands in the event – the duo had split the previous seven editions of the tournament – and had beaten the Dutch in the semi-finals on their way to their only previous World Cup final in 2015.

But it was not to be in 2018 as Van Gerwen wrapped up his third – and Barney’s fourth – title by beating Gary Anderson in ruthless fashion to seal a 3-1.

Van Gerwen fired the winning darts

World Cup of Darts – The Final Scotland (1) 1-3 Netherlands (3) Singles Peter Wright 2-4 Michael van Gerwen Gary Anderson 4-1 Raymond van Barneveld Doubles Anderson/Wright 1-4 Van Gerwen/Van Barneveld Singles Gary Anderson 0-4 Michael van Gerwen

World Cup of darting dominance The tale of England and Netherlands seven previous World Cup of Darts victories

Van Gerwen accounted for Wright in the opening single’s contest – having averaged more than 105 in victories over Martin Schindler and Kim Huybrechts, MVG fell below three figures on his way to a 4-2 success.

Finishes of 143 and 112 proved crucial as Van Gerwen got the Dutch off to the perfect start, only for Gary Anderson to respond with a dominant display to see off Van Barneveld for the loss of just a single leg.

All four players returned for a pivotal doubles match and once again Van Gerwen and Van Barneveld were to prevail in a high-quality contest that did not see a dart at double missed until the fifth leg.

But missed doubles cost the Scots – Gary Anderson’s brilliant 127 on the bullseye the only leg from the No 1 seeds – as relentless scoring and ruthless finishing sealed a 4-1 victory and set-up an opportunity for Van Gerwen to seal the title.

He powered to four legs in less than 10 minutes with an average of 111 to account for Gary Anderson and ensure it was the Dutch that headed home with the trophy after a memorable four days.

Scotland’s Gary Anderson and Peter Wright were defeated in the World Cup of Darts final

Sunday Evening – Semi-Final Results Scotland (1) 2-1 Australia (4) Belgium 0-2 Netherlands (3)

In the last four, Netherlands and Scotland came through two very different contests, with the Scots pushed to a deciding leg by Australia in all three rubbers of the contest.

Snakebite eventually accounted for Simon Whitlock before Kyle Anderson produced a sensational display to beat Gary Anderson; taking out a brilliant 130 finish to win.

Scotland forged ahead in the doubles, Gary Anderson’s clinical 58 finish was followed by Wright’s superb 120, before the top seeds contrived to hand Australia a way back.

Three missed match darts at double 18 from Wright were punished as Kyle Anderson pinned the Aussies’ first dart at a double and when two more went begging from Snakebite, Australia were able to level at 3-3

Back-to-back 140s gave Scotland control and Wright found double 12 to send his pair into the final.