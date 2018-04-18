Max Hopp moves to just outside the top 16 in updated ProTour Order of Merit

Max Hopp’s maiden PDC ranking title win on Sunday in Saarbrucken has brought Germany’s Number 1 a number of benefits in terms of qualification for major tournaments and it could also help him in terms of Euro Tour qualification.

He is the tentative seed for the 7th and 8th European Tour events after his win and he could go up to 15th for it especially if Gary Anderson pulls out as usual.

This could also see John Henderson seeded for the first time showing the class of the Highlander on the Pro Tour. Hopp as a result wouldn’t have to go through the Host Nation or European qualifiers which would be a relief.

James Wade if he has a few more good runs in tournaments could be a seed and not have to qualify despite his perfect record so far through that route. This is due to the fact there is a few Euro Tours and Players Championships before the cut off.

Max Hopp’s maiden ranking PDC title sees him rocket up to #17 on the ProTour Order of Merit, just £1,750 outside the top 16. @bsd987