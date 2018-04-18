Fantasy Premier League Darts Night 3 (at least 200 euro in prizes)

The Fantasy Premier League Darts Night 3 2018 starts on Thursday 15 February 2018 at 20:15 hours CET.

You have a budget of 30 million euro to buy 4 darts players of which you think are going to win the most points in the Fantasy Premier League Darts Night 3 2018.

The game will cost 5 euro per team and will start with a guaranteed amount of 200 euro in prizes. The first prize will be 64 euro (5 GC prizes).

The darts players can win points for your team in a few different ways. A darts player can get 150 points if he wins a match and 75 points when he draws (not possible in all dart games). You can also win points for the different statistics like the total legs won, the leg difference, the total of 100+, 140+, 180’s, checkout percentage, averages and even a 9 darter. Please check “The Points” table for more details.

An example: Michael van Gerwen plays against Peter Wright and win this match with 12-7 in legs. Van Gerwen will receive 150 points for winning the match and 12 x 10 = 120 points for the legs won. Also he gets 5 times 20 points = 100 points for the leg difference. 370 points in total. For the rest of the statistics he will score 23 100+ scores (23 points), 14 140+ scores (28 points), 9 180’s (36 points), 5 100+ checkouts (25 points), an average of 107.8 (25 points) and a checkout percentage of 56% (10 points). Van Gerwen will score 147 points for the statistics. His total score for your team will be 370 + 147 points = 517 points.

15-02 20:15 Mensur Suljovic – Michael Smith

15-02 20:50 Daryl Gurney – Gerwyn Price

15-02 21:30 Peter Wright – Rob Cross

15-02 22:10 Gary Anderson – Michael van Gerwen

15-02 22:50 Simon Whitlock – Raymond van Barneveld

1 Gerwen, Michael van 10 mln.

2 Wright, Peter 9.4 mln.

3 Barneveld, Raymond van 8.5 mln.

4 Gurney, Daryl 7.8 mln.

5 Suljovic, Mensur 7.6 mln.

6 Smith, Michael 7.1 mln.

7 Price, Gerwyn 5.9 mln.

8 Whitlock, Simon 5.7 mln.

9 Anderson, Gary 4.8 mln.

10 Cross, Rob 4.5 mln.