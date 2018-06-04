Dutch reign at World Cup of Darts

Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld teamed up to give the Netherlands a comprehensive win over Scotland in the final of the World Cup of Darts.

The World Cup of Darts always throws up some memorable moments and this year was no different.

Netherlands secured their fourth World Cup of Darts crown after retaining the title with a 3-1 victory over top seeds Scotland in Frankfurt. We look back at some of the best bits from this year’s event…

Canada strut their stuff

Canada entered the stage in style as Dawson Murschell treated us to the floss and the limbo with John Part having a dance too!

Canada suffered a second-round defeat to Japan at the World Cup of Darts, but Dawson Murschell and John Part certainly made their mark with some eye-catching dance moves.

Murschell secured his PDC Tour Card at January’s Qualifying School, but the 22-year-old was making his World Cup debut alongside the three-time world champion.

Ahead of their clash against Japan, ‘Awesome Dawson’ treated us to the floss and the limbo as he entered the stage, before Part also got in on the act, although his moves were spectacular for different reasons!

Belgian brilliance denies England

Belgium dumped out second seeds England in a dramatic World Cup quarter-final!

Belgium secured a spot in their fifth World Cup of Darts semi-final after producing a sublime display to dump out second seeds England in the last eight.

Rob Cross defeated Kim Huybrechts 4-2 in a high-quality opening rubber, before World Youth champion Dimitri van den Bergh edged a nervy tussle against Dave Chisnall to send the quarter-final tie to a doubles decider.

However, the Belgian duo produced one of the most impressive pairs performances in the tournament’s history to whitewash Cross and Chisnall.

After the seventh seeds drew first blood in a tight opener, Van den Bergh fired in three maximums in as many legs, as the Belgians registered legs of 13, 16 and 14 darts to secure an emphatic victory with a 100.20 average.

Brilliant Barney posts his highest TV average

Raymond van Barneveld took out a sumptuous 161 finish en route to posting his highest televised average

Michael van Gerwen and Martin Schindler contested a thrilling singles rubber in the quarter-finals, with both players averaging 110 apiece as MVG prevailed 4-1.

However, Raymond van Barneveld and Dimitri Van den Bergh went one better in the semi-finals, as Barney posted his highest televised average to defeat Van den Bergh 4-2 and seal Netherlands’ place in the final.

Van Barneveld kicked off proceedings with an 11-dart break of throw, before converting a stunning 161 finish for a 12-dart hold to lead 2-0.

Van den Bergh fought back valiantly to level, but Barney showed his class to win the final two legs and prevail with a 113.38 average, as Dimitri lost out despite averaging a brilliant 107.54.

Momo Zhou makes World Cup History

Momo Zhou became only the second woman to feature at the World Cup of Darts

Momo Zhou became just the second female player to feature at the World Cup of Darts as she represented China alongside 20-year-old Xiaochen Zong.

The 26-year-old earned her spot after defeating Zong in the Chinese World Cup qualifier earlier this year, to follow in the footsteps of Anastasia Dobromyslova- who represented Russia in the 2010 edition.

China were beaten 5-2 by Switzerland in the opening round after missing a multitude of darts at a double, but Zhou still provided some memorable moments of her own.

She pinned double 10 to draw China within a leg at one stage, and also managed to celebrate a missed dart at double from their Swiss opponents – a sign of how determined she was to make her mark.

Kyle Anderson lands ‘The Big Fish’

Australia’s Kyle Anderson won his singles match in style with 170 finish against Spain’s Toni Alcinas

Kyle Anderson produced a moment of magic as he steered Australia to victory over Spain in the second round of the World Cup of Darts.

After Simon Whitlock suffered defeat to Cristo Reyes in the opening singles rubber, Kyle Anderson kept Aussie hopes alive after defeating Toni Alcinas 4-1- sealing the deal with a majestic 170 checkout.

Anderson then averaged 99.42 as he led Australia to a dramatic 4-3 win in the doubles decider, but their hopes of winning a first World Cup title were thwarted by top seeds Scotland in the semi-finals.

Sunday Afternoon – Quarter Final Results Scotland (1) 2-0 Japan Wales (5) 1-2 Australia (5) England (2) 1-2 Belgium (7) Germany 0-2 Netherlands (3)

