Champion Wright Excited For German Darts Masters

PETER WRIGHT is excited to defend his German Darts Masters title in the opening World Series of Darts event of the year in Gelsenkirchen on Friday.

The world number two beat Phil Taylor 11-4 in the final of last year’s inaugural event and will be aiming to make it back-to-back triumphs at the Veltins Arena this week.

Wright will face Germany’s Dragutin Horvat in a rematch of their first round clash in last year’s tournament, which saw the Scotland World Cup star edge a 6-5 thriller.

“I’ll be ready for this one and it should be fantastic,” said Wright, who will feature in all six World Series events this year.

“It was the first World Series title I won – but I could have gone out in the first round.

“Dragutin had darts to beat me but I got through it and went all the way, which I will be hoping to do again.”

The German Darts Masters will be the first of six global events on the 2018 World Series of Darts and will see the Veltins Arena transformed into a “Darts Music Arena” for the one-day spectacle.

Wright is looking forward to performing in the unique event which will be played in front of a record-breaking 20,000 crowd.

“I can’t wait to get back to Germany, I’m really excited for it,” Wright added.

“It was a great tournament to win and it would be massive this year because of the huge crowd.

“The crowds are always behind me anyway but to think there will be 20,000 this week is phenomenal.”

Eight leading German players will compete in the tournament, led by German Darts Open champion Max Hopp, who will be hoping for first career win against Michael van Gerwen.

The first round will be split across two mini-sessions at 3pm and 5.30pm local time, with the quarter-finals kicking off a bumper evening session from 8pm.

The intervals will see music acts on stage at the Veltins Arena to complement the unique World Series of Darts tournament.

Tickets for the 2018 German Darts Masters are still available and can be purchased via THIS LINK.

2018 German Darts Masters

First Round Draw

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Max Hopp

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler

Gary Anderson (4) v Gabriel Clemens

Jamie Lewis v Nico Kurz

Peter Wright (2) v Dragutin Horvat

Raymond van Barneveld v Manfred Bilderl

Rob Cross (3) v Stefan Stoyke

Mensur Suljovic v Robert Marijanovic

Schedule of Play

First Round

3pm Local Time

Raymond van Barneveld v Manfred Bilderl

Jamie Lewis v Nico Kurz

Mensur Suljovic v Robert Marijanovic

Gary Anderson v Gabriel Clemens

5.30pm Local time

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler

Michael van Gerwen v Max Hopp

Peter Wright v Dragutin Horvat

Rob Cross v Stefan Stoyke

Best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals

8pm Local Time

Anderson/Clemens v Lewis/Kurz

Van Gerwen/Hopp v Van den Bergh/Schindler

Wright/Horvat v Van Barneveld/Bilderl

Cross/Stoyke v Suljovic/Marijanovic

Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals

Anderson/Clemens/Lewis/Kurz v Van Gerwen/Hopp/Van den Bergh/Schindler

Wright/Horvat/Van Barneveld/Bilderl v Cross/Stoyke/Suljovic/Marijanovic

Best of 15 legs

Final

v

Best of 15 legs

2018 PDC World Series of Darts Events

German Darts Masters May 25, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

U.S. Darts Masters July 6-7, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, USA

Shanghai Darts Masters July 13-14, Pullman Hotel Shanghai South, China

Auckland Darts Masters August 3-5, Trusts Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Melbourne Darts Masters August 10-12, Hisense Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Brisbane Darts Masters August 17-19, BCEC, Brisbane, Australia

World Series of Darts Finals November 2-4, Multiversum, Schwechat, Vienna, Austria