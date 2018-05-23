Champion Wright Excited For German Darts Masters

PETER WRIGHT is excited to defend his German Darts Masters title in the opening World Series of Darts event of the year in Gelsenkirchen on Friday.
The world number two beat Phil Taylor 11-4 in the final of last year’s inaugural event and will be aiming to make it back-to-back triumphs at the Veltins Arena this week.
Wright will face Germany’s Dragutin Horvat in a rematch of their first round clash in last year’s tournament, which saw the Scotland World Cup star edge a 6-5 thriller.
“I’ll be ready for this one and it should be fantastic,” said Wright, who will feature in all six World Series events this year.
“It was the first World Series title I won – but I could have gone out in the first round.
“Dragutin had darts to beat me but I got through it and went all the way, which I will be hoping to do again.”
The German Darts Masters will be the first of six global events on the 2018 World Series of Darts and will see the Veltins Arena transformed into a “Darts Music Arena” for the one-day spectacle.
Wright is looking forward to performing in the unique event which will be played in front of a record-breaking 20,000 crowd.
“I can’t wait to get back to Germany, I’m really excited for it,” Wright added.
“It was a great tournament to win and it would be massive this year because of the huge crowd.
“The crowds are always behind me anyway but to think there will be 20,000 this week is phenomenal.”
Eight leading German players will compete in the tournament, led by German Darts Open champion Max Hopp, who will be hoping for first career win against Michael van Gerwen.
The first round will be split across two mini-sessions at 3pm and 5.30pm local time, with the quarter-finals kicking off a bumper evening session from 8pm.
The intervals will see music acts on stage at the Veltins Arena to complement the unique World Series of Darts tournament.
Tickets for the 2018 German Darts Masters are still available and can be purchased via THIS LINK.
2018 German Darts Masters
First Round Draw
Michael van Gerwen (1) v Max Hopp
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler
Gary Anderson (4) v Gabriel Clemens
Jamie Lewis v Nico Kurz
Peter Wright (2) v Dragutin Horvat
Raymond van Barneveld v Manfred Bilderl
Rob Cross (3) v Stefan Stoyke
Mensur Suljovic v Robert Marijanovic
Schedule of Play
First Round
3pm Local Time
Raymond van Barneveld v Manfred Bilderl
Jamie Lewis v Nico Kurz
Mensur Suljovic v Robert Marijanovic
Gary Anderson v Gabriel Clemens
5.30pm Local time
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler
Michael van Gerwen v Max Hopp
Peter Wright v Dragutin Horvat
Rob Cross v Stefan Stoyke
Best of 11 legs
Quarter-Finals
8pm Local Time
Anderson/Clemens v Lewis/Kurz
Van Gerwen/Hopp v Van den Bergh/Schindler
Wright/Horvat v Van Barneveld/Bilderl
Cross/Stoyke v Suljovic/Marijanovic
Best of 15 legs
Semi-Finals
Anderson/Clemens/Lewis/Kurz v Van Gerwen/Hopp/Van den Bergh/Schindler
Wright/Horvat/Van Barneveld/Bilderl v Cross/Stoyke/Suljovic/Marijanovic
Best of 15 legs
Final
v
Best of 15 legs
2018 PDC World Series of Darts Events
German Darts Masters May 25, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
U.S. Darts Masters July 6-7, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, USA
Shanghai Darts Masters July 13-14, Pullman Hotel Shanghai South, China
Auckland Darts Masters August 3-5, Trusts Arena, Auckland, New Zealand
Melbourne Darts Masters August 10-12, Hisense Arena, Melbourne, Australia
Brisbane Darts Masters August 17-19, BCEC, Brisbane, Australia
World Series of Darts Finals November 2-4, Multiversum, Schwechat, Vienna, Austria