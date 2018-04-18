A familiar name tops the March 2018 rankings by three-dart average

There are no surprises as to who led the PDC scoring charts in March.

As in February, Michael van Gerwen had the best three-dart average of any player. Mighty Mike was in fact the only player to register a three-figure average across the entire month. Having played 192 competitive legs in March, he averaged 100.52. He is closely followed by Rob Cross. Voltage played 37 more legs and produced a nominally lower average of 99.65. Gary Anderson sits third with Corey Cadby in fourth, though the Aussie featured in fewer than 100 legs.

Dave Chisnall’s upturn in form is reflected by his spot in fifth, with the renowned 180-hitter averaging 96.90 in March. Peter Wright, despite excellent European Tour performances, has suffered some poor Premier League outings. As a result, he drops to 12th place in the list. Jamie Lewis was the player who was least able to match his February form. He dropped from sixth to 57th in the table, averaging 91.23 across 138 legs in March.